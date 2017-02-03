A high school student Nragzai Lee types out notes for his school project on how the different military branches of service work together, while at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Stanley County Airport, New London N.C., March 3rd, 2017. Lee is a student from South Stanly High who spent a day shadowing an Air National Guardsman for his military themed senior project.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 14:15 Photo ID: 3204711 VIRIN: 170303-Z-BQ359-1018 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 8.73 MB Location: NEW LONDON, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard [Image 1 of 16], by TSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.