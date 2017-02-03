A high school student Nragzai Lee types out notes for his school project on how the different military branches of service work together, while at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Stanley County Airport, New London N.C., March 3rd, 2017. Lee is a student from South Stanly High who spent a day shadowing an Air National Guardsman for his military themed senior project.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 14:15
|Photo ID:
|3204711
|VIRIN:
|170303-Z-BQ359-1018
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.73 MB
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard [Image 1 of 16], by TSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
