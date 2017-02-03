A high school student Nragzai Lee (right) shakes hands with North Carolina Air National Guard Senior Master Sergeant Raymond E. Graves III while at the flightline of the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Stanley County Airport, New London N.C., March 3rd, 2017. Lee is a student from South Stanly Highschool who spent a day shadowing an Air National Guardsman for a military themed senior project.
This work, Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard [Image 1 of 16], by TSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
