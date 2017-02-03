Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard

Nragzai Lee (left) and North Carolina Air National Guard Master Sergeant Carl A, Champagne (Right) watch a deploying C-130 as it prepares to take off on an onverseas trip, while at the flightline of the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Stanley County Airport, New London N.C., March 3rd, 2017. Lee is a high school student from South Stanly High who spent a day shadowing an Air National Guardsman for a military themed senior project.

