    New Chief Master Sgt.

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Horgan 

    166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard

    SMSgt. John Young, Supply Chief, 166th LRS, takes the chief’s oath from Command CMSgt. Shaune Peters, 166th Airlift Wing, during his promotion ceremony to Chief Master Sergeant, Delaware Air National Guard, New Castle, De., March 3, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt. Andrew Horgan/released)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 08:02
    Photo ID: 3204413
    VIRIN: 170303-Z-NT530-030
    Resolution: 5452x3748
    Size: 20.86 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Chief Master Sgt., by SSgt Andrew Horgan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

