Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 08:02 Photo ID: 3204413 VIRIN: 170303-Z-NT530-030 Resolution: 5452x3748 Size: 20.86 MB Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, New Chief Master Sgt., by SSgt Andrew Horgan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.