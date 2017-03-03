SMSgt. John Young, Supply Chief, 166th LRS, takes the chief’s oath from Command CMSgt. Shaune Peters, 166th Airlift Wing, during his promotion ceremony to Chief Master Sergeant, Delaware Air National Guard, New Castle, De., March 3, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt. Andrew Horgan/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 08:02
|Photo ID:
|3204413
|VIRIN:
|170303-Z-NT530-030
|Resolution:
|5452x3748
|Size:
|20.86 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Chief Master Sgt., by SSgt Andrew Horgan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT