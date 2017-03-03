(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMFA-121 change of command [Image 3 of 10]

    VMFA-121 change of command

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Farbo 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Marines, Sailors and civilian personnel gather on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, to observe a change of command ceremony for Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, March 3, 2017. Lt. Col. J.T. Bardo, outgoing commanding officer of VMFA-121, led the squadron during their move from Marine Corps Air Station Mirimar, California to MCAS Iwakuni and transferred the command to Lt. Col. Richard M. Rusnok Jr. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 06:52
    Photo ID: 3204399
    VIRIN: 170303-M-HD015-0061
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-121 change of command [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Jacob Farbo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

