VMFA-121 change of command

Marines, Sailors and civilian personnel gather on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, to observe a change of command ceremony for Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, March 3, 2017. Lt. Col. J.T. Bardo, outgoing commanding officer of VMFA-121, led the squadron during their move from Marine Corps Air Station Mirimar, California to MCAS Iwakuni and transferred the command to Lt. Col. Richard M. Rusnok Jr. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

