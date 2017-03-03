(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMFA-121 change of command [Image 8 of 10]

    VMFA-121 change of command

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Farbo 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Richard M. Rusnok Jr., oncoming commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, receives the VMFA-121 guidon from Lt. Col. J.T. Bardo, outgoing commanding officer of VMFA-121, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 3, 2017. The passing of the guidon is a Marine Corps tradition signifying the passing on of the commanding officer billet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 06:52
    Photo ID: 3204385
    VIRIN: 170303-M-HD015-0028
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 12.31 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Ceremony
    Marines
    Change of Command
    F-35B
    Passing of Colors
    VMFA-121

