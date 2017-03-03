U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Richard M. Rusnok Jr., oncoming commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, receives the VMFA-121 guidon from Lt. Col. J.T. Bardo, outgoing commanding officer of VMFA-121, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 3, 2017. The passing of the guidon is a Marine Corps tradition signifying the passing on of the commanding officer billet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 06:52
|Photo ID:
|3204385
|VIRIN:
|170303-M-HD015-0028
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|12.31 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMFA-121 change of command [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Jacob Farbo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
