U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Richard M. Rusnok Jr., oncoming commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, receives the VMFA-121 guidon from Lt. Col. J.T. Bardo, outgoing commanding officer of VMFA-121, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 3, 2017. The passing of the guidon is a Marine Corps tradition signifying the passing on of the commanding officer billet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 06:52 Photo ID: 3204380 VIRIN: 170303-M-HD015-0027 Resolution: 2207x5012 Size: 5.01 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMFA-121 change of command [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Jacob Farbo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.