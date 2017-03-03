(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JMSDF MH-53E retires

    JMSDF MH-53E retires

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Admiral Nobumasa Maki, commander of Fleet Air Force, speaks during a retirement ceremony to decommission the last two remaining active MH-53E helicopters from service at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 3, 2017. The MH-53E’s flew 6,000 hours throughout 27 years as airborne mine countermeasures and heavy transport helicopters for HM-111. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
