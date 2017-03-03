A flower wreath that reads “Otsukare sama deshita (Thank you for your service)” in Japanese, sits on a table during a retirement ceremony to decommission the last two remaining active MH-53E helicopters from service at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 3, 2017. The MH-53E’s flew 6,000 hours throughout 27 years as airborne mine countermeasures and heavy transport helicopters for HM-111. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 06:51
|Photo ID:
|3204366
|VIRIN:
|170303-M-ON157-905
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|10.08 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JMSDF MH-53E retires [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT