    USS Green Bay and 31st MEU participate in DATF gunnery exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Green Bay and 31st MEU participate in DATF gunnery exercise

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    03.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170304-N-JH293-037 EAST CHINA SEA (March 4, 2017) Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, participate in a defense of the amphibious task force (DATF) gunnery exercise aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). During the DATF exercise, Green Bay’s small caliber action team (SCAT) worked together with Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) in order to provide 360-degree coverage of the ship. Green Bay, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay and 31st MEU participate in DATF gunnery exercise [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

