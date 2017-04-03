USS Green Bay and 31st MEU participate in DATF gunnery exercise

170304-N-JH293-261 EAST CHINA SEA (March 4, 2017) Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, participate in a defense of the amphibious task force (DATF) gunnery exercise aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). During the DATF exercise, Green Bay’s small caliber action team (SCAT) worked together with Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) in order to provide 360-degree coverage of the ship. Green Bay, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

