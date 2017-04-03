(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Green Bay deck department Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 1 of 4]

    Green Bay deck department Sailors conduct maintenance

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    03.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170304-N-GR361-062 EAST CHINA SEA (March 4, 2017) Seaman Nathan Sperling, from Lake Havasu, Ariz., paints a crane aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 03:05
    Photo ID: 3204289
    VIRIN: 170304-N-GR361-062
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 923 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Bay deck department Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Green Bay deck department Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Green Bay conducts DATF gunnery exercise
    USS Green Bay conducts DATF gunnery exercise
    USS Green Bay conducts DATF gunnery exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Water
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Ocean
    Japan
    Sasebo
    Pacific
    31st MEU
    LPD 20
    USS Green Bay
    Forward Deployed
    Packers
    Ship
    Navy
    Sailors
    CTF 76
    Marines
    Green Bay
    BHR
    DVIDS Email Import
    USS-GB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT