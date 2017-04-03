170304-N-GR361-062 EAST CHINA SEA (March 4, 2017) Seaman Nathan Sperling, from Lake Havasu, Ariz., paints a crane aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 03:05
|Photo ID:
|3204289
|VIRIN:
|170304-N-GR361-062
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|923 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Green Bay deck department Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
