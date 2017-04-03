USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) pulls into White Beach

170304-N-XK809-238 OKINAWA, Japan (March 4, 2017) Pierside line-handlers moor amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during the ship’s arrival to White Beach Naval Facility for a scheduled port visit. During the visit, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Marines will embark the ship and on-load cargo and equipment. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

