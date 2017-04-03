170304-N-XK809-238 OKINAWA, Japan (March 4, 2017) Pierside line-handlers moor amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during the ship’s arrival to White Beach Naval Facility for a scheduled port visit. During the visit, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Marines will embark the ship and on-load cargo and equipment. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 00:57
|Photo ID:
|3204185
|VIRIN:
|170304-N-XK809-238
|Resolution:
|3000x1997
|Size:
|845.67 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) pulls into White Beach [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
