170303-N-XK809-138 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 3, 2017) Sailors load ordnance into the forward rolling airframe (RAM) guided missile system of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) RAM Upload [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.