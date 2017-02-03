170303-N-XK809-111 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 3, 2017) Sailors fire M16 rifles during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 20:49 Photo ID: 3203931 VIRIN: 170303-N-XK809-111 Resolution: 3000x1995 Size: 816.2 KB Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) RAM Upload [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.