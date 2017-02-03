A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator from the 4th Special Operations Squadron performs pre-flight checks on a 105mm cannon during Emerald Warrior at Hurlburt Field, Fla., March 1, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cory D. Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 20:32 Photo ID: 3203906 VIRIN: 170302-F-WJ663-0250 Resolution: 4076x2713 Size: 5.34 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 16], by SrA Cory Payne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.