U.S. Army Sgt. John Losier, a Cryptologic Linguist with Dagger Company, 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division manages a Voice Over Internet Protocol call at Fort Richardson, Alaska, March 3, 2017. 4-25 paratroopers spent the month of February testing a new satellite communications system made especially for easy setup and above-average portability.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 18:48
|Photo ID:
|3203834
|VIRIN:
|170303-D-HG726-0001
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|8.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, T2C2 Lite Training, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT