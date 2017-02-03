(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    T2C2 Lite Training

    T2C2 Lite Training

    FORT RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Army Alaska

    U.S. Army Sgt. John Losier, a Cryptologic Linguist with Dagger Company, 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division manages a Voice Over Internet Protocol call at Fort Richardson, Alaska, March 3, 2017. 4-25 paratroopers spent the month of February testing a new satellite communications system made especially for easy setup and above-average portability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 18:48
    Photo ID: 3203834
    VIRIN: 170303-D-HG726-0001
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: FORT RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T2C2 Lite Training, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Alaska
    United States
    Fort Richardson
    Sergeant
    6th Brigade
    John
    Joint Base
    Sixth
    Airborne
    Army
    Engineer Battalion
    4th Infantry
    Brigade Combat Team
    Fourth
    Elmendorf-Richardson
    Dagger Company
    Twenty- Fifth
    Losier
    T2C2 lite

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT