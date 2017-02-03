T2C2 Lite Training

U.S. Army Sgt. John Losier, a Cryptologic Linguist with Dagger Company, 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division manages a Voice Over Internet Protocol call at Fort Richardson, Alaska, March 3, 2017. 4-25 paratroopers spent the month of February testing a new satellite communications system made especially for easy setup and above-average portability.

