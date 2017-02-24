Tell me your name

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 1st Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, cares for a simulated casualtie during Decisive Action Rotation 17-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 24, 2017. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure units remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott, Operations Group, National Training Center)

