    Medic! [Image 8 of 9]

    Medic!

    FT. IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, care for simulated casualties during Decisive Action Rotation 17-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 24, 2017. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure units remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 16:56
    Photo ID: 3203668
    VIRIN: 170224-A-ME706-002
    Resolution: 3708x2472
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: FT. IRWIN, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medic! [Image 1 of 9], by SPC Daniel Parrott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

