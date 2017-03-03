(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines Discuss Women in Combat With WAI 17 Attendees [Image 1 of 2]

    Marines Discuss Women in Combat With WAI 17 Attendees

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Logan Block 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command

    Lieutenant Col. Jessica Owens addresses members of the 2017 Women in Aviation International Symposium during a "women in combat" panel on the second day of the event on March 3, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Owens said she wanted to be a pilot to help the Marines on the ground; every Marine is a rifleman and she wanted to keep them safe. She is an AH-1W Super Cobra pilot. The event is scheduled from 2-4 March and allows the Marines to teach young men and women about the many aviation career options the Marine Corps has to offer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 16:49
    Photo ID: 3203648
    VIRIN: 170303-M-UA667-060
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Discuss Women in Combat With WAI 17 Attendees [Image 1 of 2], by Sgt Logan Block, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Marines Discuss Women in Combat With WAI 17 Attendees
    Marines Interact With WAI 17 Attendees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    combat
    usmc
    wai
    marines
    aviation
    usmcleadership
    wai17
    femalemarines

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT