Marines Discuss Women in Combat With WAI 17 Attendees

Lieutenant Col. Jessica Owens addresses members of the 2017 Women in Aviation International Symposium during a "women in combat" panel on the second day of the event on March 3, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Owens said she wanted to be a pilot to help the Marines on the ground; every Marine is a rifleman and she wanted to keep them safe. She is an AH-1W Super Cobra pilot. The event is scheduled from 2-4 March and allows the Marines to teach young men and women about the many aviation career options the Marine Corps has to offer.
