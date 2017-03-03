Major Carrie Compton (left), and Captain Elizabeth Phillips (right), speak with an attendee of the 2017 Women in Aviation International Symposium in Orlando, Fla., March 3, 2017. The WAI Symposium provides Marines the opportunity to interact with young aviators, and to teach them about the several aviation career options the Marine Corps has to offer. Compton is a C-130 pilot and Phillips is an MV-22 Osprey pilot. The event is scheduled from 2-4 March.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 16:48 Photo ID: 3203645 VIRIN: 170303-M-UA667-036 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 4.82 MB Location: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Interact With WAI 17 Attendees [Image 1 of 2], by Sgt Logan Block, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.