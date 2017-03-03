(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines Interact With WAI 17 Attendees [Image 2 of 2]

    Marines Interact With WAI 17 Attendees

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Logan Block 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command

    Major Carrie Compton (left), and Captain Elizabeth Phillips (right), speak with an attendee of the 2017 Women in Aviation International Symposium in Orlando, Fla., March 3, 2017. The WAI Symposium provides Marines the opportunity to interact with young aviators, and to teach them about the several aviation career options the Marine Corps has to offer. Compton is a C-130 pilot and Phillips is an MV-22 Osprey pilot. The event is scheduled from 2-4 March.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Interact With WAI 17 Attendees [Image 1 of 2], by Sgt Logan Block, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

