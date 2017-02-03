(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Delta Company Family Day [Image 2 of 11]

    Delta Company Family Day

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Carter 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Schwing, Company D., 1st Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, poses for a photo on Family Day aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., on March 2, 2017. Family Day consists of the new Marines receiving free time to spend time with Family before graduating the following day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Carter/ released)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 15:23
    Photo ID: 3203416
    VIRIN: 170224-M-KK705-139
    Resolution: 3921x2614
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Family Day [Image 1 of 11], by LCpl Mackenzie Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

