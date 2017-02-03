U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David A. Ottignon, left, commanding general of 1st Marine Logistics Group, and Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, sergeant major of 1st Marine Logistics Group, fill out their contribution forms for the 2017 Active Duty Fund Drive (ADFD) in support of Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) at the Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 2, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 15:16
|Photo ID:
|3203385
|VIRIN:
|170302-M-HT768-093
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|12.47 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Active Duty Fund Drive, by Sgt Conner Robbins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT