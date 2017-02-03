(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Delta Company Family Day [Image 11 of 11]

    Delta Company Family Day

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Carter 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Training Regiment Color Guard prepares for a ceremony as part of Family Day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., on March 2, 2017. Family Day consists of the new Marines receiving free time to spend time with Family before graduating the following day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Carter/ released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Family Day [Image 1 of 11], by LCpl Mackenzie Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    MCRD Parris Island
    Parris Island
    recruits
    Combat Camera
    Recruit training
    MCRDPI

