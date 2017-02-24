(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AER kickoff campaign offers firsthand testimonial

    AER kickoff campaign offers firsthand testimonial

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Col. Stephen E. Dawson, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, offers opening remarks during the 2017 Army Emergency Relief Campaign Kickoff at the Nehelani Banquet & Conference Center, Feb. 24, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 15:17
    Photo ID: 3203371
    VIRIN: 170224-A-TH981-004
    Resolution: 1584x1071
    Size: 664.09 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AER kickoff campaign offers firsthand testimonial [Image 1 of 14], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Schofield Barracks
    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    Nehelani Banquet & Conference Center

