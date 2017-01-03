A list of College-Level Examination Program tests and Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support Subject Standardized Tests lays on a table during a CLEP Prep-A-Thon session at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 1, 2017. The sessions are designed to mimic the actual test, including the classroom environment and time of day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 13:50
|Photo ID:
|3202983
|VIRIN:
|170301-F-IW330-012
|Resolution:
|2853x1904
|Size:
|629.74 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen prepare to pass CLEPs [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT