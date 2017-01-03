A U.S. Airman takes an electronic test during a College-Level Examination Program Prep-A-Thon session at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 1, 2017. The CLEP Prep-A-Thon program offers help for CLEP, Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support Subject Standardized Tests, SAT and ACT tests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 13:50
|Photo ID:
|3202977
|VIRIN:
|170301-F-IW330-003
|Resolution:
|6525x4355
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen prepare to pass CLEPs [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
