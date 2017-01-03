(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen prepare to pass CLEPs [Image 3 of 7]

    Airmen prepare to pass CLEPs

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Airman takes an electronic test during a College-Level Examination Program Prep-A-Thon session at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 1, 2017. The CLEP Prep-A-Thon program offers help for CLEP, Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support Subject Standardized Tests, SAT and ACT tests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 13:50
    Photo ID: 3202977
    VIRIN: 170301-F-IW330-003
    Resolution: 6525x4355
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen prepare to pass CLEPs [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Airmen prepare to pass CLEPs
    Airmen prepare to pass CLEPs
    Airmen prepare to pass CLEPs
    Getting on the same wavelength
    Children receive surprise visit
    Children receive surprise visit
    Children receive surprise visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airmen prepare to pass CLEPs

    TAGS

    #leadership
    #learning
    #testing
    #Library
    #investment
    #preparation
    #education

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT