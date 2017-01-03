A U.S. Airman takes an electronic test during a College-Level Examination Program Prep-A-Thon session at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 1, 2017. The CLEP Prep-A-Thon program offers help for CLEP, Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support Subject Standardized Tests, SAT and ACT tests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 13:50 Photo ID: 3202977 VIRIN: 170301-F-IW330-003 Resolution: 6525x4355 Size: 2.51 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen prepare to pass CLEPs [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.