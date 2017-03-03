Getting on the same wavelength

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Darricka Sides, 20th Operation Support Squadron airfield systems apprentice, reads technical orders to Airman 1st Class Cheyenne Bradley, 245th Air Traffic Control Squadron assigned to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., ground radar technician, during training at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 3, 2017. Due to their merging career fields, Sides is teaching Bradley airfield systems skills that she will take back to her squadron to teach others in the merging field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

