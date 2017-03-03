(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Getting on the same wavelength [Image 4 of 7]

    Getting on the same wavelength

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Darricka Sides, 20th Operation Support Squadron airfield systems apprentice, reads technical orders to Airman 1st Class Cheyenne Bradley, 245th Air Traffic Control Squadron assigned to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., ground radar technician, during training at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 3, 2017. Due to their merging career fields, Sides is teaching Bradley airfield systems skills that she will take back to her squadron to teach others in the merging field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting on the same wavelength [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

