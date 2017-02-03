Team Shaw children listen to a reading of “The Cat in the Hat” at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 2, 2017. U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Steven Mullens, 20th Communications Squadron superintendent, read the book to various classrooms at the Child Development Center and youth center in honor of Theodor Seuss Geisel, an American children’s book writer who went by the pen name, Dr. Seuss. Throughout his career Geisel wrote and illustrated more than 40 children’s books. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 13:50 Photo ID: 3202971 VIRIN: 170302-F-IW330-260 Resolution: 6679x4458 Size: 2.7 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Children receive surprise visit [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.