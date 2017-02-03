(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Children receive surprise visit

    Children receive surprise visit

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Team Shaw Children laugh as U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Steven Mullens, 20th Communications Squadron superintendent, pretends to be hurt after sitting on his “tail” at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 2, 2017. Mullens dressed up as the Cat in the Hat while visiting the Chandler Cornell Child Development Center and youth center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 13:50
    Photo ID: 3202969
    VIRIN: 170302-F-IW330-256
    Resolution: 6455x4308
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Children receive surprise visit [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #youth center
    #reading
    #education
    #CDC
    #Dr. Seuss

