Team Shaw Children laugh as U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Steven Mullens, 20th Communications Squadron superintendent, pretends to be hurt after sitting on his “tail” at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 2, 2017. Mullens dressed up as the Cat in the Hat while visiting the Chandler Cornell Child Development Center and youth center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 13:50 Photo ID: 3202969 VIRIN: 170302-F-IW330-256 Resolution: 6455x4308 Size: 2.03 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Children receive surprise visit [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.