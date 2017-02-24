2/2CR ROC Drill

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR), brief U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe, and his staff on the 2nd Squadron, 2CR mission plan for their involvement in NATO's enhanced Forward Presence in Poland during a Rehearsal of Concept Drill, Feb. 24, 2017 on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany. The Squadron will convoy from Vilseck, through Germany, Czech Republic and Poland to reach their destination in Orzysz, Poland, where they will remain for six months as a part of an overall deterrence force with soldiers from the United Kingdom, Romania and Poland. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt)

