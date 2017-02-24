(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2/2CR ROC Drill [Image 7 of 13]

    2/2CR ROC Drill

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe, gives his remarks, during a brief, about the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment mission plan for their involvement in NATO's enhanced Forward Presence in Poland during a Rehearsal of Concept Drill, Feb. 24, 2017 on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany. The Squadron will convoy from Vilseck, through Germany, Czech Republic and Poland to reach their destination in Orzysz, Poland, where they will remain for six months as a part of an overall deterrence force with soldiers from the United Kingdom, Romania and Poland. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 13:42
    Photo ID: 3202917
    VIRIN: 170224-A-UK263-097
    Resolution: 5599x3609
    Size: 8.92 MB
    Location: VILSECK, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/2CR ROC Drill [Image 1 of 13], by SPC Emily Houdershieldt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

