    Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 4 of 10]

    Emerald Warrior 17

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk flies over the Emerald Coast after completing a helocast mission during Emerald Warrior 17 March 2, 2017, at Hurlburt Field, Fla. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 12:07
    Photo ID: 3202497
    VIRIN: 170302-F-MI569-0233
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Hurlburt Field
    DoD
    Tactical Air Control Party
    JTAC
    TACP
    PJ
    Pararescue
    Combat Controller
    SOF
    Special Operations
    Special Tactics
    Joint Terminal Attack Controller
    CH-47 Chinook
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Emerald Warrior
    Special Operations Forces
    CV-22 Osprey
    CCT
    Florida
    AFSOC
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    HALO
    MC-130 Combat Talon II
    Spooky
    AC-130U
    Air Commandos
    Air Force Special Operations
    MC-130J
    High Altitude Low Opening
    Irregular Warfare Exercise
    AC-130W
    Joint Partners
    EW 17
    Emerald Warrior 17. 1CTCS

