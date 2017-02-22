(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New York native training at Parris Island to become U.S. Marine

    New York native training at Parris Island to become U.S. Marine

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Rct. Nadra M. Khaled, an 18-year-old New York native, is currently in training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., in hopes of earning the title United States Marine. Khaled is training with Platoon 4011, November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, and is scheduled to graduate March 31, 2017. “I was selfish,” said Khaled, who graduated from Freedom High School in 2016. “I wanted to find myself and give back. I was always taking. My dad, who gave back by serving in the Marine Corps, was something I looked up to. I had plenty of other options after high school, but I wanted to be a Marine.” Approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 12 weeks of rigorous, transformative training. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for 49 percent of male recruits and 100 percent of female recruits in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 11:40
    Photo ID: 3202489
    VIRIN: 170222-M-ZW564-011
    Resolution: 3467x5200
    Size: 9.83 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York native training at Parris Island to become U.S. Marine, by LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

