New York native training at Parris Island to become U.S. Marine

Rct. Nadra M. Khaled, an 18-year-old New York native, is currently in training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., in hopes of earning the title United States Marine. Khaled is training with Platoon 4011, November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, and is scheduled to graduate March 31, 2017. “I was selfish,” said Khaled, who graduated from Freedom High School in 2016. “I wanted to find myself and give back. I was always taking. My dad, who gave back by serving in the Marine Corps, was something I looked up to. I had plenty of other options after high school, but I wanted to be a Marine.” Approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 12 weeks of rigorous, transformative training. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for 49 percent of male recruits and 100 percent of female recruits in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

