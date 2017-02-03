A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk flies over the Emerald Coast after completing a helocast mission during Emerald Warrior 17 March 2, 2017, at Hurlburt Field, Fla. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 12:07 Photo ID: 3202487 VIRIN: 170302-F-MI569-0163 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 6.19 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.