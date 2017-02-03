A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk flies over the Emerald Coast after completing a helocast mission during Emerald Warrior 17 March 2, 2017, at Hurlburt Field, Fla. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles)
This work, Emerald Warrior 17, by SSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
