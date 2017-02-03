(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 11]

    Emerald Warrior 17

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Barry Loo 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airmen assigned to the 24th Special Operations Wing conduct close air support training during Emerald Warrior 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 2, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Barry Loo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 11:37
    Photo ID: 3202452
    VIRIN: 170302-F-IJ878-0643
    Resolution: 4720x2966
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Barry Loo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17
    Emerald Warrior 17

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Hurlburt Field
    DoD
    Tactical Air Control Party
    JTAC
    TACP
    PJ
    Pararescue
    Combat Controller
    SOF
    Special Operations
    Special Tactics
    Joint Terminal Attack Controller
    CH-47 Chinook
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Emerald Warrior
    Special Operations Forces
    CV-22 Osprey
    1CTCS
    CCT
    Florida
    AFSOC
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    HALO
    MC-130 Combat Talon II
    Spooky
    AC-130U
    Air Commandos
    Air Force Special Operations
    MC-130J
    High Altitude Low Opening
    Irregular Warfare Exercise
    AC-130W
    Joint Partners
    Emerald Warrior 17
    EW 17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT