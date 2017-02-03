U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airmen assigned to the 24th Special Operations Wing conduct close air support training during Emerald Warrior 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 2, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Barry Loo)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 11:37
|Photo ID:
|3202451
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-IJ878-0634
|Resolution:
|4087x2863
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Barry Loo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
