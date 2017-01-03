(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017 [Image 6 of 16]

    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Paul Ochoa 

    HQMC Combat Camera

    Kishla Askins, left, listens as her wife, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Alison J. Thompson, deputy director, Budget and Execution Division, give remarks during Thompson’s promotion ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 1, 2017. Thompson was promoted from the rank of Lt. Col. to Col. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Paul A. Ochoa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 10:06
    Photo ID: 3202184
    VIRIN: 170301-M-MZ762-0011
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017 [Image 1 of 16], by LCpl Paul Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017
    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017
    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017
    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017
    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017
    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017
    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017
    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017
    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017
    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017
    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017
    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017
    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017
    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017
    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017
    Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Lt. Gen. Gary L. Thomas
    Col. Alison J. Thompson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT