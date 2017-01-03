Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017

Kishla Askins, left, listens as her wife, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Alison J. Thompson, deputy director, Budget and Execution Division, give remarks during Thompson’s promotion ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 1, 2017. Thompson was promoted from the rank of Lt. Col. to Col. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Paul A. Ochoa)

