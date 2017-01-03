U.S. Marine Corps Col. Alison J. Thompson, left, deputy director, Budget and Execution Division is read the oath of office by Lt. Gen. Gary L. Thomas, during her promotion ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 1, 2017. Thompson was promoted from the rank of Lt. Col. to Col. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Paul A. Ochoa)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 10:06
|Photo ID:
|3202181
|VIRIN:
|170301-M-MZ762-0010
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017 [Image 1 of 16], by LCpl Paul Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT