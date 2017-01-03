Kishla Askins, left, watches as U.S. Marine Corps Col. Alison J. Thompson, center, deputy director, Budget and Execution Division, is read the oath of office by Lt. Gen. Gary L. Thomas, right, deputy commandant, Programs and Resources, during her promotion ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 1, 2017. Thompson was promoted from the rank of Lt. Col. to Col. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Paul A. Ochoa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 10:06 Photo ID: 3202180 VIRIN: 170301-M-MZ762-0009 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.66 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017 [Image 1 of 16], by LCpl Paul Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.