U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson, deputy director, Budget and Execution Division, stands at the position of attention during her promotion ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 1, 2017. Thompson was promoted from the rank of Lt. Col. to Col. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Paul A. Ochoa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 10:06 Photo ID: 3202172 VIRIN: 170301-M-MZ762-0006 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.88 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Alison J. Thompson Promotion Ceremony March 1, 2017 [Image 1 of 16], by LCpl Paul Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.