Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visits the USS Barry in Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 7, 2016. The Barry is an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer deployed in the 7th Fleet area of operations to support stability and security missions in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 10:00
|Photo ID:
|3202160
|VIRIN:
|160907-D-BN624-001
|Resolution:
|1280x853
|Size:
|284.08 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJCS Visits USS Barry, by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
