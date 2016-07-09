Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visits the USS Barry in Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 7, 2016. The Barry is an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer deployed in the 7th Fleet area of operations to support stability and security missions in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2016 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 10:00 Photo ID: 3202160 VIRIN: 160907-D-BN624-001 Resolution: 1280x853 Size: 284.08 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJCS Visits USS Barry, by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.