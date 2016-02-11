(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170222-N-RZ218-0456 [Image 6 of 17]

    170222-N-RZ218-0456

    BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    11.02.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Kotara 

    Commander Task Force 56

    170222-N-RZ218-0456 U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Commander Task Group (CTG) 56.1, and members from the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), prepare to bring ashore an underwater training mine during exercise Khunjar Haad 22. Khunjar Haad is an annual, multilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Navy of Oman, French Marine Nationale and Royal Navy designed to develop the necessary skills to address threats to freedom of navigation and international commerce. CTG 56.1 conducts mine countermeasures, explosive ordnance disposal, salvage-diving and force protection operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Paul Kotara II/NOT RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2016
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 05:49
    Photo ID: 3201850
    VIRIN: 170222-N-RZ218-0456
    Resolution: 4292x3138
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: BAHRAIN, BH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170222-N-RZ218-0456 [Image 1 of 17], by PO2 John Kotara, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    dive
    Virginia
    NECC
    Expeditionary
    Oman
    CTG 56.1
    Naval Expeditionary Combat Command
    EOD
    CTF 56
    Khunjar Haad

