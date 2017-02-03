170302-N-WF272-226 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 2, 2017) An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the "Flying Tigers" of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, lands on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|03.02.2017
|03.03.2017 03:13
|3201676
|170302-N-WF272-226
|3300x2246
|1.18 MB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, Nighttime Flight Ops aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
