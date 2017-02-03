Nighttime Flight Ops aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170302-N-WF272-215 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 2, 2017) Sailors and Marines direct an AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the "Tomcats" of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 311, on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
