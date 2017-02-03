(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines read to children at Zukeren Elementary for Read Across DoDEA Day [Image 1 of 5]

    Marines read to children at Zukeren Elementary for Read Across DoDEA Day

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Danielle Prentice 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Staff Sgt. Tina D. Downing reads “I can lick 30 tigers today!” to students at Zukeren Elementary School during Read Across Department of Defense Education Activity Day March 2 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. “I think this is a great event, and hopefully influences the kids to pick up and read more books,” said Downing. Inspired by the National Education Association’s Read Across America Day, on March 2, 2017, students of the DoDEA schools in the United States, Europe and the Pacific joined millions of their peers around the U.S. to Read Across DoDEA. Downing is a postal staff noncommissioned officer, with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base, Camp Butler Japan.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 02:16
    Photo ID: 3201611
    VIRIN: 170302-M-TH199-106
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.44 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines read to children at Zukeren Elementary for Read Across DoDEA Day [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    school
    volunteer
    Okinawa
    birthday
    books
    Camp Foster
    Child Development Center
    Community
    read
    Preschool
    Dr. Seuss
    Read Across America Day
    Zukeran Elementary
    Read Across DoDEA Day

