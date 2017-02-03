Staff Sgt. Tina D. Downing reads “I can lick 30 tigers today!” to students at Zukeren Elementary School during Read Across Department of Defense Education Activity Day March 2 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. “I think this is a great event, and hopefully influences the kids to pick up and read more books,” said Downing. Inspired by the National Education Association’s Read Across America Day, on March 2, 2017, students of the DoDEA schools in the United States, Europe and the Pacific joined millions of their peers around the U.S. to Read Across DoDEA. Downing is a postal staff noncommissioned officer, with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base, Camp Butler Japan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 02:16 Photo ID: 3201611 VIRIN: 170302-M-TH199-106 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 11.44 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines read to children at Zukeren Elementary for Read Across DoDEA Day [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.