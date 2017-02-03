(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines read to children at Zukeren Elementary for Read Across DoDEA Day [Image 2 of 5]

    Marines read to children at Zukeren Elementary for Read Across DoDEA Day

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Danielle Prentice 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Master Sgt. Daniel J. Melton shows pictures while he reads to students at Zukeren Elementary School during Read Across Department of Defense Education Activity Day March 2 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Read Across DoDEA Day is a day that works alongside Read Across America Day that promotes reading, working to better the students’ future academic success. Melton is a communications chief with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 02:16
    Photo ID: 3201610
    VIRIN: 170302-M-TH199-076
    Resolution: 5245x3497
    Size: 9.25 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines read to children at Zukeren Elementary for Read Across DoDEA Day [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    school
    volunteer
    Okinawa
    birthday
    books
    Camp Foster
    Child Development Center
    Community
    read
    Preschool
    Dr. Seuss
    Read Across America Day
    Zukeran Elementary
    Read Across DoDEA Day

