Master Sgt. Daniel J. Melton shows pictures while he reads to students at Zukeren Elementary School during Read Across Department of Defense Education Activity Day March 2 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Read Across DoDEA Day is a day that works alongside Read Across America Day that promotes reading, working to better the students’ future academic success. Melton is a communications chief with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 02:16
|Photo ID:
|3201610
|VIRIN:
|170302-M-TH199-076
|Resolution:
|5245x3497
|Size:
|9.25 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines read to children at Zukeren Elementary for Read Across DoDEA Day [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
