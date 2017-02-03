Master Sgt. Daniel J. Melton shows pictures while he reads to students at Zukeren Elementary School during Read Across Department of Defense Education Activity Day March 2 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Read Across DoDEA Day is a day that works alongside Read Across America Day that promotes reading, working to better the students’ future academic success. Melton is a communications chief with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 02:16 Photo ID: 3201610 VIRIN: 170302-M-TH199-076 Resolution: 5245x3497 Size: 9.25 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines read to children at Zukeren Elementary for Read Across DoDEA Day [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.