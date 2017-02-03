Marines read to children at Zukeren Elementary for Read Across DoDEA Day

Lt. Col. Jason Kut asks children for a vote on which story they’d like him to read at Zukeren Elementary School during Read Across Department of Defense Education Activity Day March 2 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Reading Across DoDEA day is working alongside Reading Across America Day to encourage reading for all ages. Kut is a ground supply officer with the Marine Wing Headquarters Squadran 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

